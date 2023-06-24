Congress Retaliates After 'BJP Humiliated' Kamal Nath, Puts Out Posters; demands Action

Quick links:
The posters read 'Wanted Corruption Nath' with a symbolic QR code for information regarding the alleged scams. (Image: PTI)
Congress, on Friday, accused the BJP of 'dirty politics' after purported 'Wanted' posters featuring former MP CM Kamal Nath surfaced in Bhopal. The posters read 'Wanted Corruption Nath' with a symbolic QR code for information regarding the alleged scams by the former Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. A second poster also listed the alleged scams carried out by Kamal Nath. According to news agency ANI, the posters were spotted in the Manisha Market area of Bhopal.
Reacting to the posters alleging corrupt practices by Kamal Nath, he said, "No one can humiliate me and there is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this...Today they don't have anything to say against me so they are doing this. I don't need any certificate from BJP because the people are witnesses."
#WATCH | Congress leader & former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath reacts on the posters reading 'wanted corruption Nath' put up against him in Bhopal.— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 23, 2023
"No one can humiliate me and there is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this...Today they don't have anything to say… https://t.co/qqvOQitBIF pic.twitter.com/MU6vEPTIYv
Piyush Babele, the media advisor of the Congress party slammed the BJP over the posters and called out CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against those who put them up. "The attempt to tarnish the image of the person, who has served Madhya Pradesh for the last 44 years, is an attack on the pride of Madhya Pradesh. It is an insult to Madhya Pradesh. This is an insult to the service to the state," Babele tweeted.
He later also posted a tweet featuring posters that read "Shivraj Nahin, Ghotala Raj" as an attack on the CM. "The BJP conspired in the morning to put up posters humiliating Kamal Nath. The people of Madhya Pradesh, replying to brick with stone, pasted the truth of Shivraj ji all over Bhopal," he said in another tweet.
सबको अपने कर्मों का हिसाब यहीं देकर जाना है। भाजपा ने सुबह षडयंत्र पूर्वक कमलनाथ जी को अपमानित करने वाले पोस्टर लगवाए। मध्य प्रदेश की जनता ने ईट का जवाब पत्थर से देते हुए शिवराज जी की सच्चाई पूरे भोपाल में चस्पा कर दी।— Piyush Babele||पीयूष बबेले (@BabelePiyush) June 23, 2023
वल्लभ भवन, सतपुड़ा, पांच नंबर, शौर्य स्मारक और ना जाने… pic.twitter.com/My0RO2yT3l
