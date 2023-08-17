Congress leader Alka Lamba has hinted that her party is having second thoughts on an alliance with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Speaking to Republic TV, Lamba said on August 16 that corruption cases on two big names of the AAP - Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - were discussed in the party meeting which took place at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

"Today Delhi was the number 19th (for a party meeting). Prior to this, the meetings were held by the Congress leadership for 18 states regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Today's meeting had former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Ji, Kharge Ji and KC Venugopal Ji and the meeting for the 20th state Jharkhand is underway," Lamba said. Earlier in the day, she said the Congress party has decided to contest Lok Sabha elections from all seven seats in Delhi, casting doubts over unity in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

While Lamba claimed there was no serious discussion on an alliance with AAP, she said that the arrests of Sisodia and Jain were flagged by her at the meeting. "Two big leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail over allegations of corruption and everyone knows that the third target could be Delhi's Chief Minister. It was definitely discussed that there will be lots of scrutiny after collaboration with AAP under these circumstances," she said.

She further said that there has been no final decision made on whether the Congress party will go solo in the elections but added that "Rahul Gandhi Ji said that there are only seven months to go and we have to fully prepare on all seven seats."

No point of I.N.D.I.A meeting: AAP

Seemingly offended by Lamba's announcement, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that attending the next I.N.D.I.A meeting would be pointless.

"If Congress has made up its mind to fight elections alone in Delhi, there is no point of the I.N.D.I.A. The final decision to attend the next meeting of I.N.D.I.A will be taken by the party's top leadership. It was the Congress that approached AAP for forming an alliance in Delhi since they do not have an existence in Delhi," she said.

Congress in damage control mode after Lamba's statement

The Congress party was quick to refute Lamba's statement saying she is not authorised to speak on such important matters. "Alka Lamba is a spokesperson but she is not an authorised spokesperson for talking on such important issues. I have said as an in-charge that there were no such discussions in the meeting today. I refute Alka Lamba's statement," Senior Congress leader Deepak Babaria told ANI.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary also clarified that no discussions regarding the alliance took place in the meeting today but said that the party will continue to raise questions against corruption. "AAP can make assumptions but the decision on alliance will be taken by the AICC central leadership and it will be announced by them. We, as an opposition party here, will raise questions about corruption," Chaudhary told PTI.