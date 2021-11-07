Congress' Revanth Reddy Slams KCR Govt For Permitting To Open Wine Shops In Telangana

Revanth Reddy, the leader of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government for permitting wine shops to open in the state. The government, according to the TPCC chief, is not focused on jobs and has instead issued a notification for the opening of wine shops. Reddy further accused the KCR administration of being responsible for the deaths of farmers in the state.

Around 7,409 farmers died in Telangana, according to the National Crime Rate Statistics. According to unofficial figures, an estimated 40,000 farmers have died, he noted. Congress leader Dasoju Sravan also said, "BJP during the 2014 elections led by Narendra Modi has made eloquent promises including that if they come to power every year two crores of jobs will be provided which means by now 16 crores of jobs would have been created."

"Both PM Modi and KCR have cheated unemployed youth of Telangana," Sravan said.

Sravan went on to say that the demonetisation and lockdown had wreaked havoc on people's lives, with many people losing their jobs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state on November 12, according to unofficial information. In response, Congress leader Sravan stated that when PM Modi arrives in India, the party will stage a large protest in front of him and address the problem of unemployment.

"We will make Prime Minister listen to the pain of the youth," he added.

Revanth Reddy accepts full responsibility for loss at Huzurabad by-polls

While admitting full responsibility for the loss in the Huzurabad by-polls on Tuesday, Telangana party head Revanth Reddy maintained that the by-elections do not define the party's future. Reddy told the public that the by-election in Huzurabad was held under unusual circumstances. By-elections have no bearing on the party's future, he said. The BJP received only 1,600 votes in the previous election, but now it has won, added Reddy.

"We will fight for the people of Huzurabad in the future. I am fully responsible for the Huzurabad election results. We will analyse the reports and will fight more responsibly on public issues," he added.

Reddy urged party members not to be discouraged by the defeat, adding that the Congress's Huzurabad by-election candidate, Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, has a promising future. He went on to say that the loss would not cripple him. He stated that the defeat's disappointment is not everlasting. In by-polls held on October 30, Eatala Rajender, a former cabinet minister and BJP politician, won the Huzurabad Assembly seat. In the Huzurabad Assembly seat, Eatala Rajender of the BJP defeated Gellu Srinivas Yadav of the TRS by 23,855 votes. Yadav received 83,167 votes, while Rajender received 1,07,022 votes. The Congress's Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao, on the other hand, got only 3,014 votes.

