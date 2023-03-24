Congress Reveals Strategy To Overturn Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification; Says It's Political

After receiving a major setback following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, the Congress party on Friday, March 24 stated that the Congress leader is paying the price for fiercely speaking against the BJP-led central government. Terming his disqualification as ‘political’, the grand-old party said that the action on Rahul Gandhi signifies the strangulation of democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking out fearlessly both inside and outside the Parliament. Clearly, he is paying the price for it. The government is rattled. This government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice.”

Stating that the party will take the legal path to fight the Congress scion’s disqualification, Singhvi added, “We are confident that we will get a stay of the conviction which will remove the very basis of this disqualification. We have full faith in the law. We believe we will emerge victorious in the near future.”

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, he was disqualified as the Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."

Issuing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24 issued a notification saying, “Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”