Congress Reverse-summons Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana As ED Summons Rahul Gandhi For 3rd Day

In a massive development, amidst the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the National Herald case about #FreedomStruggleForProfit, the Congress party on Wednesday reverse-summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Congress leader and chairperson of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has issued reverse summons to Delhi's top cop and has asked him to appear before the Parliament at 10.30 am today.

Speaking to Republic TV, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "It is quite a normal and general practice. It is nothing abnormal. It is quite a normal mechanism of PAC. When CAG makes some observations, we try to have an overview from the concerned official. Not only from the police, but other departments also. It doesn't have a mandate only for Asthana. It is according to the CAG observation that we are talking to concerned officials, or ministries."

He also condemned the law and order situation in the national capital. Notably, Chowdhury, along with several other senior Congress leaders, was detained by Delhi police for two days while protesting against the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi by ED in the National Herald matter.

There were some observations against Delhi Police by CAG. So, I thought that there is a need to speak with concerned officials and further clarify this before their examination. This is as per rules: PAC chairman and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IxKIJcCFsq — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

CP (Rakesh Asthana) wrote to me last night that Delhi's law & order situation isn't good. So he should be granted exemption. I spoke with my officer. As per rules, if an officer doesn't come, he has to explain the reason. He did. So, I said let's call him later: AR Chowdhury(2/2) pic.twitter.com/alI6B9Sr1b — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

Rahul Gandhi to face 3rd consecutive day grilling

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The Congress has been holding dramatic protests opposing Rahul Gandhi's summons. Ironically, while speaking to Republic, a number of protesters didn't seem to know what specifically they were protesting about.