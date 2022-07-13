Congress Revises 'Droupadi Murmu Represents Evil Philosophy' Remark; Calls Her 'competent'

In what may very well be seen as a poorly-worded face-saver on part of Congress over its statement on Droupadi Murmu, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that the NDA's Presidential candidate is a 'competent tribal woman'. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Choudhary said that the Congress was not in denial of the efficiency or competency of Murmu, but affirmed that she cannot be supported as she is with the party 'ideologically adverse to theirs'.

Ajoy Kumar, the AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland, had said that Murmu represented the 'evil philosophy' and therefore, 'should not be made the symbol or face of the Adivasis' in India. Kumar went on to insult the incumbent President, Ram Nath Kovind, also from the same philosophy, saying, "You tell me, Mr Kovind is the President and Hathras has happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India and the condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse. So creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is up to. So, this is a fight for the soul of the Nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha."

BJP seeks apology, Congress says 'seeking legal help'

The statement did not go down well, and BJP slammed Congress. The saffron party's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya opined, "At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi Samaj, as its nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame".

Having faced the heat, Kumar urged the public to see the 1-minute video in its entirety. The Congress leader accused the IT Cell of the party of distorting the video, and the leaders for coming systematically making a controversy out of it. "We are in touch with senior lawyers. As per their advice, we will take legal action in the matter," he said.

Meanwhile, even though the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha, who served as Finance Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, NDA which is in majority in the Lok Sabha, and close to a majority with its allies in the Rajya Sabha, has an edge with its candidate Droupadi Murmu when it comes to the Presidential elections. In the electoral college, which comprises members of both Houses of Parliament and the state assemblies, there are around 10,86,431 votes. The BJP and its alliance partners are a little short of the halfway mark having around 5.26 lakh or 48% of the votes. The counting of votes and the result of the elections will be announced on July 21, as the term of the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.