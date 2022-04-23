Congress Revival Plan: Panel Submits Report On Prashant Kishor; Final Call By Sonia Gandhi

The Congress panel set up by its interim president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out a revival plan for the party in the Indian politics has submitted a report on Friday. The panel suggestion came from the poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is expected to join the grand old party soon.

KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, two members of the panel, met Sonia Gandhi at her residence and submitted the report to her. According to ANI, a Congress leader part of a panel, the committee went through the proposals of Prashant Kishor in detail and submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi. The committee comprises of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Mukul Wasnik.

“Now, she will decide on Prashant Kishor’s role in the party,” one of the committee members told ANI. Most of the suggestions from Prashant Kishor have been found to be practical and useful, sources told ANI.

On the role of Prashant Kishor in the Congress party, "As far as Prashant Kishor’s role is concerned, Gandhi will take the final call on it," sources further added. They also indicated that senior party leaders carry diverse views about Kishor and his role in the party.

“It looks like a strange equation. He is neither formally part of I-PAC nor does he hold any position in the organisation. Yet, they don’t function without him,” a senior Congress leader told ANI.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Prashant Kishor and called him a “brand”, whereas, Veerapa Moily has said that those who are opposing Kishor’s entry to the party are “anti-reformers”.

Prashant Kishor to enter Congress

In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at the Congress president's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Kishor. Speaking to the media on April 16, Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal had revealed that the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder gave a detailed presentation to Gandhi on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Thereafter, Sonia Gandhi appointed a committee of leaders to examine this plan for Congress' revival and future poll strategy. As per sources, Prashant Kishor prepared a presentation which consists of 600 slides. Kishor reportedly suggested that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha seats and form alliances in states such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra where the party is not in a strong position to challenge BJP.

Kishor's likely entry into Congress comes at a juncture when the party is a minority in both Houses of Parliament and has its own government in only Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.