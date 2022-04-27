Congress Rift On Display As Sidhu Skips Party's Protest On Police Summons To Alka Lamba

The rift in Punjab Congress came to the fore again on Wednesday as Navjot Sidhu did not take part in the party's protest against the police summons issued to Alka Lamba. While he reached the protest venue in Ropar, supported the Congress spokesperson and lambasted AAP in a media interaction, he left immediately without meeting any party leaders including Lamba. On the other hand, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and others addressed the protesters.

On April 20, Punjab Police personnel had reached the residence of Lamba in Delhi and issued a notice under Section 41(A)(1) of the CrPC asking her to appear at the Sadar Rupnagar Police Station. This was in connection with the FIR filed against her under Sections 116, 153, 153A, 505, 505(2) r/w Sections 120B, 143, 147, 323 and 341 of the IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act. The police decided to question her for allegedly making false statements against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal before the 2022 Punjab polls.

Congress warns Sidhu over indiscipline

Navjot Sidhu was asked to step down as the Punjab Congress chief after the party's crushing defeat in the Assembly polls. Moreover, he himself faced embarrassment as he lost to AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East by 6,750 votes. His lack of rapport with Warring was seen in the fact that he did not attend the ceremony to mark the latter's installation as the new Punjab Congress president. The cricketer-turned-politician also created a buzz by meeting the Punjab Governor without keeping Warring in the loop.

In trouble for Sidhu, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary stressed that action will be taken against anyone on charges of indiscipline. He was speaking to the media at Punjab Congress Bhawan on April 22 after Warring formally took charge as the president of the party's state unit. Rubbishing Sidhu's allegation that former CM Charanjit Singh Channi was involved in corruption, he also expressed resentment at the decision of the cricketer-turned-politician to skip the installation ceremony.