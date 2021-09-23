After affirming that he will vociferously oppose Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation as Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh met his loyalists at his residence on Thursday. In the picture of the meeting accessed by Republic TV, Singh is flanked by MLA Brahm Mohindra, Lok Sabha MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and Kewal Singh Dhillon. One of the seniormost MLAs at present having being elected to the state Assembly 6 times while losing the election on two occasions. Mohindra was rumoured to be in the Deputy CM race but was ultimately pipped to the post by OP Soni.

While Chaudhary is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar, Dhillion is the senior vice-president of Congress' Punjab unit. This meeting is being perceived as a bid to gather support against the Navjot Singh Sidhu camp. A day earlier, the former CM revealed that he will pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in the 2022 Assembly election to ensure his defeat. In a big indictment of the new government led by Charanjit Singh Channi, he said, “If Sidhu behaves as the super CM, the party won’t function". Moreover, he claimed that Congress will struggle to touch double digits.

Amarinder Singh keen on comeback

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after resigning as the CM on September 18, Amarinder Singh stressed that he had informed party president Sonia Gandhi of his decision in the wake of his "humiliation". He remarked, "I've never clung to anything, I feel let down and betrayed and humiliated. And I'm not one of those who can take humiliation. But that doesn't mean I'm out of politics, I'm very much in politics. I have gumption and dum left in me and I'll decide (my future course of action) in due course".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the infighting in Congress, Daljit Cheema said, "Their entire tenure was wasted in this fight. Sometimes the high command is trying to satisfy Navjot Singh Sidhu, sometimes it is trying to satisfy Captain Amarinder Singh. This went on for four and a half years. We don't care as to who becomes the CM and who doesn't. It has the majority. But what is Punjab's fault? The people of Punjab are suffering".