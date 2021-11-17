Congress Rift Spills Over To J&K As Ghulam Nabi Azad Camp Leaders Resign From Party Posts

The infighting in Congress spilled over to J&K as the leaders close to G23 leader and former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from their party positions. Ex-MLAs and Ministers such as GM Saroori, Vikar Rasool Wani, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Manohar Lal Sharma, Naresh Gupta, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Subash Gupta, Amin Bhat and Anwar Bhat have submitted their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil, sources told Republic TV. This development is being perceived as a pressure tactic to seek the ouster of Ghulam Ahmad Mir as the J&K Congress president.

Sources indicated that many leaders are unhappy as Mir has been allowed to continue despite him and his son losing the Lok Sabha polls and the District Development Council election respectively. Moreover, there is resentment owing to the Congress top brass allegedly neglecting the fact that hundreds of leaders have left the party during the tenure of Mir. Speaking to Republic TV, former Minister Vikar Rasool Wani confirmed, "We have been demanding a change in leadership for 7 years. It is a different matter that the top brass is not doing it".

Ghulam Nabi Azad's fractured relationship with Congress

Incidentally, Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 over the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. In February earlier this year, the ex-J&K CM also faced protests for praising PM Modi.

Stirring a row on October 20, the former Rajya Sabha MP linked the increasing terror incidents in J&K to the abrogation of Article 370. Arguing against politicising the targeted killings in J&K, he stressed the need for the security forces to uncover the modus operandi of the terrorists. He also recalled that development didn't suffer during the earlier regimes even as terrorism continued to be the biggest challenge.