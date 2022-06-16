Congress RS MPs Meet Vice President Naidu; Seek Protection From 'Delhi Police's Assault'

A day after they were detained by Delhi Police, Congress Rajya Sabha MPs wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, complaining about the "brutal and unjustified behaviour" of the police with party leaders.

"We just met Rajya Sabha Chairman and have given a written complaint on the manner in which the police have acted for the last 3 days. They have assaulted MPs of both Houses, taken them away to distances as far as the border of Haryana," senior Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged.

"Police have detained MPs without a written order for 8-12 hours. They denied them food or water. When the MPs asked if they'd been arrested, the police didn't give any answer. It is a clear violation of liberty... every fundamental right is violated," he added.

.@INCIndia Rajya Sabha MPs wrote to the Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu regarding the brutal and unjustified behavior of Delhi Police with Congress MP’s.



We request serious action against those who attacked the people's representatives in Parliament so viscously.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that many leaders suffered injuries during clashes with the police and had to seek medical attention.

"All detained Congress leaders were kept illegally. No cases were registered. Our leaders had to go to hospitals, some have broken ribs. We came to Vice President-Rajya Sabha Chairman to appeal, it's his duty to protect us," Kharge told reporters. "We request serious action against those who attacked the people's representatives in Parliament so viscously," he added.

Several senior Congress leaders, Parliamentarians as well as Chief Ministers were detained in the last three days for violation of Section 144 and breaking police barricades while protesting against the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress claims cops entered AICC office & attacked members; Police denies

On Wednesday, Congress claimed that Delhi Police entered the AICC office, lathi-charged protestors, and detained hundreds of party workers. Congress leaders also alleged that senior MLAs, MPs, and party office-bearers were brutalized and assaulted during the scuffle.

However, the Delhi Police on Wednesday rejected as “totally false” the allegations that its personnel forcibly entered the Congress headquarters Police said that despite its suggestion to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar, the Congress leaders, showed “utter disregard to Supreme Court guidelines” and tried to create public disturbances in the area.

"Some miscreants burnt tyres and damaged barricades which led to traffic congestion and inconvenience. Police forces tried to prevent the situation from deteriorating with utmost restraint," the Delhi police said in a statement, rejecting Congress' claims.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned for the fourth time on June 17 in connection with the National Herald case, after three days of marathon grilling. On Wednesday, too, Rahul was questioned for nearly 10 hours. His mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the investigation on June 23.