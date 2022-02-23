Congress Rues 'new Low In Politics' Amid Nawab Malik's ED Grilling; Vows To Fight BJP

Reacting to NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's questioning by ED, his Cabinet colleague and Congress leader Ashok Chavan hit out at BJP's "low-level" politics. Talking to the media on Wednesday, he strongly opposed the purported misuse of the central investigative agencies against political opponents. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress unit attributed the action against Malik to his sharp attacks on the saffron party. Maintaining that MVA leaders won't be scared by such tactics, it vowed to continue the fight against the ruling party at the Centre.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan remarked, "It is very disappointing and wrong to see such a new low in politics. Politics has stooped lower than what is witnessed at the Municipal Corporation level. The situation in Maharashtra and the country is not right. In a democracy, I can understand opposition and putting one's views across in different ways. What is happening via the courts, police stations and central investigative agencies is not right."

"It is now well known that whoever speaks against BJP will be followed by ED, CBI, IT. If the BJP thinks that the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi will be frightened by such things, then they should not harbour this misunderstanding. Maha Vikas Aghadi will continue its fight against BJP's oppression," the Maharashtra Congress unit tweeted.

जो जो भाजपच्या विरोधात बोलणार त्याच्यामागे ED, CBI, IT लागणार हे आता सर्वांनाच माहित झालंय. त्यामुळे असल्या गोष्टींनी महाविकास आघाडीचे नेते घाबरून जातील असं जर भाजपला वाटत असेल तर त्यांनी या गैरसमजातून बाहेर यावं.



भाजपच्या दडपशाही विरोधातील लढा महाविकास आघाडी जोमाने सुरुच ठेवेल! — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) February 23, 2022

Nawab Malik under ED lens

Sources revealed that a team of ED officials reached Nawab Malik's residence at about 7 am in the morning and accompanied him to its Mumbai office for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld, terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. As per sources, his alleged links in relation to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the ED and hence his questioning was necessitated. Moreover, reports suggested that his statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.