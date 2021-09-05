In a major development, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday, told PTI that Congress will tie up only with small parties for UP polls, virtually ruling out an alliance with SP, BSP. Talking to PTI, Lallu added, "Previous govts headed by BJP, SP, BSP failed to live up to people's trust. Congress is set for a comeback in Uttar Pradesh. We will not even think about joining hands with big parties for Uttar Pradesh polls".

Congress rules out alliance with SP & BSP

Cong's UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu says party will tie up only with small parties for UP polls, virtually rules out alliance with SP, BSP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2021

In contrast, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her party is "open-minded" on forging alliances with other parties. Asked whether the Congress will go solo on all 403 assembly seats in the state or with some political party, Gandhi told reporters, "It is too early to say now. I do not rule out an alliance. We are absolutely not closed-minded. Our primary aim is to defeat the BJP and other political parties should also be open-minded about the same."

BSP to contest solo & SP to ally with smaller parties

SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

UP Polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. Samajwadi Party and BSP have decided to not ally and shut their doors to Congres, opting to ally with smaller parties if needed or go solo. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

In 2017, polls were marked by tumultuous family fights in the Yadav family - with Akhilesh throwing out uncle Shivpal and replacing Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief. Later, the then-UP CM stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term.