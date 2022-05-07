Congress Rules Out Alliance With TRS, Accuses KCR Of Stealing '1000s Of Crores' From State

Taking a dig at Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the state is not ruled by a chief minister but a "Raja". He also added that the assembly elections in the state next year will be a direct fight between the Congress and the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Gandhi who was addressing the Raithu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal, Telangana, further went on to sound the party's poll bugle and also asserted that his party will not strike any deal with the TRS. “Congress leaders and workers must note that our party will never end up in a deal with a person who has deceived Telangana; stolen thousands and crores of money from the state,” he said.

Further also hitting out at the BJP, he alleged that no actions are being taken by the Telangana chief minister despite multiple allegations of corruption against his government.

“BJP knows Congress will never end up in a deal with them, which is why it wants TRS govt in Telangana. Its proof is that Telangana CM can steal as much money as he wants and BJP govt (Centre) doesn’t send ED after him,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi slams TRS government over farmers' issues

The former Congress President also took note of the issues concerning the farmers in the state and slammed the TRS government over it. Promising loan waiver to farmers followed by fair and accurate MSP, he said, “Widows of farmers in the state are crying, there are thousands of them whose husbands committed suicide, whose responsibility is it? We will topple TRS in elections and it will be a direct battle between Congress and TRS… The person who has ruined the dream of Telangana, and stolen lakhs and crores from the youth, poor, we will not forgive them."

He also recalled the creation of the new state of Telangana during the rule of the Congress-led UPA government and further added that Congress stood by the people of Telangana and gave a new state to its people.

Image: PTI