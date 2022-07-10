Congress Sacks Michael Lobo As LoP In Goa Assembly; Alleges BJP Conspiracy Amid Rebellion

The Indian National Congress has sacked Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Goa Legislative Assembly, Congress' Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a press conference on July 10.

Rao alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched by some party leaders with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to see that the Congress party in the state is weakened and to engineer defections. "This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," he said.

'BJP wants to finish Opposition'

Lobo and Kamat had been working in coordination with the saffron party, Rao alleged.

"One person- Digambar Kamat- did it to safeguard his own skin because so many cases are against him and the other person- Michael Lobo- for the sake of power and position. BJP wants to finish Opposition," he said.

The Congress Goa in-charge said that a new leader of the party will be elected. He said that action will be taken as per the law against defection.

"Let's see how many people will stay or move. Five of our MLAs are here, we're in touch with some more MLAs and they will be along with us," Rao said.

"Congress party will not be disheartened or weakened. We will take up this issue in a more aggressive manner. We will take it to the people this betrayal that is being engineered by two people for the sake of power and personal gain," he added.

Moreover, Gundu Rao claimed that BJP was trying for a two-thirds split, wanting at least eight MLAs to leave the party. "Many of our people have been offered huge amounts of money. I'm shocked at the amount offered. But our 6 MLAs stood firm, I'm proud of them," he said.

According to sources, Michael Lobo, Congress MLA Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai, and Delilah Lobo are currently at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence. A meeting is underway between them for last one hour.

Image: PTI