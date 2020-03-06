Congress' Sajjan Singh Verma Threatens BJP; Says 'Will Take Three Wickets For One'

Following Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, Madhya Pradesh PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Friday said that Congress will "take three wickets" of the BJP for their one wicket. This comes amidst the constant speculation and allegations by the Congress that the BJP was trying to poach and pull out MLAs from their government.

"We'll take three wickets for one wicket (Hum ek ke badle teen wicket giraenge)," said Sajjan Singh Verma.

Dang was one of the Opposition leaders who had extended their support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"If we see CAA and NRC separately, there is no harm if someone who is unhappy in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan gets facilities here. But this should also be considered that they are asking people, whose generations were born and raised in India, to furnish documents under NRC," Dang had told reporters.

Congress MLA further said that he along with Jyotiraditya Scindia had also supported the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, last year.

READ: Digvijaya Singh accuses BJP top brass of spending black money to destabilise MP govt

READ: Madhya Pradesh MLAs reach Bengaluru, 14 likely to rebel from Kamal Nath Govt: Sources

Digvijaya blames five BJP leaders for 'horse-trading'

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday accused five BJP leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, of being involved in the alleged attempt to poach MLAs to pull down the Kamal Nath-led government in the state. The BJP, however, hit back at Singh saying that he was lying, and maintained that the party had nothing to do with the developments.

In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the Congress claimed that the Opposition took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

On Thursday morning, the Congress held a press conference in New Delhi, in which it claimed that the BJP "abducted 14 MLAs" to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh. Taking it to Twitter on Thursday, Digvijaya held five BJP leaders including Chouhan, responsible for the recent "horse-trading" attempt.

READ: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh resigns amid speculations of political horse-trading

READ: Digvijaya blames five BJP leaders for 'horse-trading' in MP