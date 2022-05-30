Congress' Salman Khurshid Asserts UCC Must Meet Requirements Of The Indian Constitution

Amid the debate over Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, Senior Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday said UCC must meet requirements of the Indian Constitution. He further stated that its effects on Human rights must also be examined.

"Whether it is Uniform Civil Code or anything else, it must meet the requirements of the Indian Constitution. It has to examine whether UCC affects human rights: Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI in Delhi.

Earlier in April demanding clarity on the definition of UCC, Khurshid had told ANI, "The government should tell what is Uniform Civil Code? In the Constitution, there is a mention of UCC that there will be an attempt to apply a uniform civil code but a clear definition is never clear and what will be the impact. The government never said it will implement the Hindu code when it talks about UCC. The better practice of any religion is applied whether it is Islam, Christianity or other religion. They should tell what is the definition of UCC then only we can react".

Continuing to bat for the Gandhi family, he alleged that the government is spreading discrimination in the society and further raised doubts about the working style of the government and said there is a possibility of similar treatment in the case of UCC.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare and Wakf Affairs Danish Ansari had said that the BJP government in the state will take steps towards implementing the UCC by holding discussions under quami chaupal.

While the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said a "high-powered" expert committee will be formed to prepare a draft UCC for the state.

Further, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that the issue of implementation of UCC is being examined in the state.

About UCC

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the religious scriptures govern the personal laws of various communities.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India. It is to be noted, that BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

(Image: PTI)