'Rahul Opposition's Leader; Provoking To Learn China Truth And Help Govt': Salman Khurshid

Amid political turmoil between BJP and Congress on the recent LAC faceoff and border tension with China, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday asserted that Congress stands with the country at the time of crisis. However, backing the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on his continuous attacks on the Centre over the LAC incident, Khurshid said 'to support the government, Gandhi needs to know the truth'.

"We stand by with the country at this time of crisis. Rahul is the leader of the opposition and to support the government he needs to know the truth", Salman Khurshid said.

The former Congress chief on Friday had urged PM Modi to 'speak the truth' and tell people if the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Gandhi claimed that he has 'heard' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory at not one but three locations. He also accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression and has launched a series of attacks along these lines, accusing him of lying to the people of India, with his own attacks coming under fire for their faulty simplification and erroneous assertions.

'Little provocation is needed'

Khurshid further said in order to know the truth there is a need for 'provocation'. He also added that the truth involves the safety and security of the entire nation. The Congress leader further criticised Home Minister Amit shah for not expressing caution and care about the LAC standoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers.

"Sometimes to know the truth, little provocation is needed. It involves the safety and security of the entire nation. Whatever may be in China’s mind for aggravating the situation, there isn’t exactly caution and care expressed by Shah", Khurshid said.

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament. Holding that Rahul Gandhi was saying things that China and Pakistan liked to hear, Shah lambasted the Opposition for not standing by the soldiers and for politicising the issue.

Galwan valley clash

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff broke out while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat between hundreds of personnel.

