Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Backs CBI Probe In Liquor Scam, Calls AAP Govt 'highly Corrupt'

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday and stated that his party had been raising the issue of alleged corruption in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ever since the Liquor Policy was introduced. The Congress leader, who is also the son of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, dubbed the AAP 'highly corrupt' and came in support of the central agency's probe.

Dikshit said, “CBI has been doing the right thing. AAP government is highly corrupt and everybody in Delhi knew that massive amounts of funds were being paid by dealers and shopkeepers. There is a huge gang behind this.”

“There were clear indications of massive corruptions. The government took cognizance and finally the authorities have found some evidence. Probe agencies have been doing the right thing. It is not that we are against any kind of inquiry on the National Herald case, at least I am not. My issue is that you are using the issue of raids, using the issue of inquiries to make a political point,” Sandeep Dikshit alleged.

Weighing in on the discourse surrounding the 'Revari' culture, Sandeep Dikshit said, “I am personally very supportive of the Prime Minister’s call to relook at the whole issue of what he calls ‘Revari’, under which votes were sought by promising freebies. I have my own definition of what it is. You cannot legislate against it, it is a state government’s problem.”

It is a conspiracy unfolded by the central govt to stop Arvind Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

Dikshit's statements come after Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's press conference in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-2022. Sisodia called the CBI raids against him a 'conspiracy' unfolded by the central government to stop the Delhi CM and stated that in the 2024 general elections, it will be Arvind Kejriwal fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Sisodia said, "Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency and sincerity. Had the Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, the Delhi government would have been getting at least Rs 10,000 crores every year. Their issue is not liquor or excise scam, if it was, they would send CBI to Gujarat. Their only problem is Arvind Kejriwal as the whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence and office are only being done just to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I am just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister."