The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after the latter said he 'briefed' Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security. Following the controversy, Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit has now slammed the development and called it a mere political discussion. Claiming that CM Channi spoke to one of the party members in Priyanka Gandhi, Dikshit said that the BJP was politicising the matter.

Downplaying the controversy, Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit said that even party leader Sonia Gandhi had earlier asked for a brief regarding the situation. He questioned why her asking for the brief wasn’t a problem. “A few days ago, Sonia Gandhi had also asked CM Channi about the incident. Why isn’t there a controversy then? Whom will the citizen ask but the government?” Dikshit asked.

Furthermore, he called the briefing part of a political discussion which was being blown out of proportion. “There must have been a political discussion. I don't know what would have been discussed. If Congress is attacked on this matter, then who will give information about it, the government will give it,” he said. The Congress leader said that the BJP is giving unnecessary emphasis to the matter and politicising it.

'Who is Priyanka Gandhi to be briefed about PM's security lapse?'

The BJP, which has alleged that the Congress government "tried to physically harm" the Prime Minister, once again lambasted Channi for violating the oath of secrecy and sharing crucial details regarding PM's security lapse with Priyanka Gandhi.

"A sitting CM briefs Priyanka Vadra on PM’s security! Why? What constitutional post does Priyanka hold and who is she to be kept in the loop regarding PM’s security?" asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in a tweet. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia also stated that the Chief Minister has violated the oath of secrecy under the Constitution of India. He questioned, under what capacity was Priyanka Vadra briefed about PM's security lapse. Taking a swipe at the Congress, Bhatia said, "India attained freedom in 1947 but Manmohan ji to you, the Ghulami (slavery) continues."

PM security breach

The Prime Minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to road blockage allegedly by protesting farmers about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach during PM's visit. PM Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. After the security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport.

Image: PTI/ ANI