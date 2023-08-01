Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Defies Party, Backs Bill On Delhi Services, Slams Kejriwal

Congress leader and former MP from Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit, has broken ranks with his party and extended support to the Central Government's stance on the Delhi services bill. Dikshit's endorsement comes as the bill, which aims to replace an ordinance granting the Delhi government authority over transfers and postings of senior officers, is set for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 1.

Sandeep Dikshit, the son of the late former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, took a bold step in supporting the Central Government's position on the Supreme Court judgment regarding the powers of the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, arguing that the bill aligns with the constitutional status of the city and should be passed without delay.

"They (BJP) have a majority in the Lok Sabha so the BJP should have no problem getting this bill through the lower house. This bill should be passed, according to the constitutional status of Delhi, there is nothing wrong with this bill," Dikshit emphasised, going against his party's official stance. Notably, earlier in July, the Grand Old Party extended support to Kejriwal over the ordinance.

Kejriwal has fooled the alliance members and country: Dikshit

The Congress leader did not mince words when expressing his disapproval of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is an ally in the 'I.N.D.I.A' coalition. Dikshit accused Kejriwal of misrepresenting the bill's content to alliance members and the country at large. "The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country," Dikshit lamented.

He also claimed that Kejriwal's insistence on opposing the bill stems from his desire to control the vigilance department, as he is aware that failing to do so could result in severe legal repercussions. "If he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years," Dikshit alleged.

Furthermore, the former MP questioned the alliance's approach to gaining more powers for Delhi. He suggested that if the goal is to grant Delhi greater autonomy, the alliance should consider bringing a bill to make Delhi a full state. He pointed out that the ordinance is merely reorganising powers in accordance with the existing structure of Delhi, as stipulated by the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention that Dikhit and other Delhi Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, have been vocal in attacking Kejriwal over the ordinance issue. These leaders had also urged the central leadership against supporting the AAP, but the Grand Old Party disregarded their counsel and chose to extend its support nonetheless.

Delhi services bill listed for introduction in Lok Sabha today

The Delhi services bill is scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha today. Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the bill, while his deputy Nityanand Rai will make a statement explaining the rationale behind the "immediate legislation" via the ordinance.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill proposes that a three-member committee, chaired by the Delhi Chief Minister, will be responsible for all transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.

The Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the Central Government following the Supreme Court's decision to hand over control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order, and land, to the elected government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies)