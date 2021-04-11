Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Terms EC 'branch Of RSS' Amid Blame-game Over Sitalkuchi Firing

Slamming the apex poll body, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday, termed the Model code of conduct as 'Modi code of conduct'. Alleging a tacit agreement between RSS and the Election Commission (EC), Dikshit said that the EC should consider itself as a branch of RSS, shifting its headquarters to Nagpur. Congress and TMC have slammed the EC for the Cooch Behar killings where 4 were killed by CISF. Bengal's remaining poll phases will be held on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

On Saturday, the EC ordered a suspension of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal amid reports of violence. A repoll would be ordered in the coming days in accordance with the laid-down procedure, a source said. Amid BJP and TMC's blame-game over the Cooch Behar killings, EC banned all political entry in the district for 72 hours. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has talked to the victims' families and has vowed to visit later, promising a CID probe into firing by central forces on voters.

As stated by the CISF, its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants at polling booth no. 126 -Jorpatki in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more polling party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in 5 to 6 miscreants sustaining fatal injuries out of which some of them succumbed to their injuries. Meanwhile, the EC adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers. Additionally, the poll body has sought detailed reports from them and the WB Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm. While TMC has accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi, BJP has held TMC responsible alleging that a TMC mob gheraoed the Central forces.