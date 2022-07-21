Congress 'Satyagraha' For Sonia Gandhi's ED Summons Sees Vehicles Burnt & Trains Stopped

Congress workers are holding increasingly unruly demonstrations across India, as the ED is investigating Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. The protests, which Congress workers are calling a 'Satyagraha', turned violent as trains were stopped in Delhi and a car & bike were burnt in Bengaluru and Hyderabad respectively, among other incidences.

Sonia Gandhi was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra till the ED office. The interrogation by ED follows similar grilling of Rahul Gandhi, which was spread over 5 rounds and 50 hours, in the same National Herald case. On the other hand, in Sonia Gandhi's case, the first day of questioning ended in just 3 hours.

Congress workers burn cars, stop rail traffic

Even as Sonia Gandhi was being questioned, Congress party workers took to the streets across India, in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Patna, against the ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi, calling it 'political vendetta'. In Bengaluru, a car was burnt in front of the Enforcement Directorate in the Shantinagar area of the city. In Hyderabad a two-wheeler was set ablaze.

Water cannons were used against the Congress workers in Chandigarh where protests were also on. Rail traffic was also halted by the workers as trains were stopped in Delhi.

#LIVE | Congress workers being detained outside RML hospital in Delhi as protests continue against ED grilling of Sonia Gandhi in National Herald Scam case



Watch - https://t.co/dlhrP3eMtZ… pic.twitter.com/My1D3iinjs — Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022

Republic gets access to inside details of the National Herald probe case

As the ED investigates Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case on July 21, Republic has learned more details of the purported fraudulent takeover of the commercial immovable properties of Associated Journals Limited. Founded by the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, the National Herald is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In the latest reveal, it has emerged that the Income Tax Department allegedly levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore allegedly accrued by the Gandhi-Vadra family.

Sonia Gandhi was summoned to appear before ED even earlier than the eventual date, but due to contracting COVID-19 and the associated health complications, she wasn’t available for the probe till Thursday.

IMAGE: ANI