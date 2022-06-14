Congress Says 'abysmal Situation, In Hitler-like BJP Rule' Amid ED Interrogation Of Rahul

Amid the Congress' offensive against the Centre for summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, many party workers were detained on Monday as well as Tuesday. On their way to meet the workers, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and senior leader from the party, Ashok Gehlot along with others, were stopped by the administration, after which they held a press briefing in which they claimed that the position of the country was 'abysmal'.

Ashok Gehlot said, "The BJP is working on the lines of Hitler...Germany also saw the same series of events... Delhi police have permitted only 15 people to enter AICC. This has never happened before...We went to the Police station and requested Police to permit us to meet our Political workers but were refused."

'What is the need to reopen the case?'

"The case against Gandhis was closed in 2015... What was the need to reopen the case... It is an act of harassment against Congress," the Rajasthan Chief Minister further said, adding that Opposition all over the country was scared to speak as central agencies were put behind them, or their houses were raided.

Embroiled in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, Rahul Gandhi was questioned by ED on two consecutive days. Republic learnt that on Monday, the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources say that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

The questioning got over at 9.30 p.m. on Monday, and since few questions remained untouched during the interrogation due to a lack of time, he was asked to appear for a second time, sources added. Meanwhile, his mother and incumbent Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED on June 23.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian Ltd which owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.