Congress Says Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit 'not Setback'; 'Party Will Move Ahead Under Gandhis'

A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from Congress, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit held a press briefing on Saturday. Leading the press briefing, Congress Working President for the Union Territories, Raman Bhalla highlighted that the party's National President Sonia Gandhi was keeping unwell, and still, all efforts were being put into the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is commencing on September 7. Bhalla claimed that the timing of the resignation was 'wrong, and unfortunate', and will benefit 'those who wanted to divide India'.

Coming to the resignation letter that Azad addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the J&K Congress Working Committee President said, "Of the 5 pages, 3 talked about the posts he held...Who gave him these posts? For 50 years, Congress gave him all- but now when the party is in crisis, we expected him to stand with us."

'People going to Delhi and resigning'

Further, in the briefing, Bhalla claimed that 'people are going to Delhi and resigning'. The J&K Congress Working Committee President said," Those who go are never seen again...Look at Captain Amarinder Singh...What happened to him, where is he today?"

Refuting the chatter that the resignation of a leader as senior as Azad is a big setback for Congress, he said, "We will take forward the ideology of Congress...Under the leadership of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the party will take up the voice of the people..."

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns, announces decision to form new party

On August 26, after over a year of severed relationship with the Congress, Azad resigned from the membership of the party. In his 5-page-long, scathing resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi.

The former Parliamentarian wrote, "Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice-president by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

The G-23 member also elaborated on the numerous brain-storming sessions that took place, the recommendations of which were never implemented. The G-23 member particularly underlined how under the stewardship of Sonia and then, Rahul, since 2014, Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections, and 39 out of the 49 Assembly elections.

Later in the day, Azad confirmed that he will launch a new party soon. "First unit in Jammu & Kashmir in view of impending polls," he said.

Image: PTI