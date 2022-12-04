Congress Says 'impractical For Rahul To Attend Parliament'; BJP Calls Bharat Jodo 'Bahana'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went all guns blazing at the Congress after it came to light that Rahul Gandhi would be skipping the Winter Session of the Parliament, which begins on December 7, on account of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that it was usual for Rahul Gandhi to bunk the Parliament, and heavily criticised the 'impractical to attend' reasoning.

Addressing a press briefing, Congress' General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "It is not practical for Rahul Gandhi to attend the Parliament's Winter Session. Bharat Jodo Yatra is underway."

The Rahul Gandhi-led pan-India Padayatra on November 4 will be entering Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which has been witnessing a tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. The yatra will enter the state from Jhalawar, the stronghold of the BJP, from Madhya Pradesh and will cover a distance of 500 km in 17 days.

'Bharat Jodo ke bahane...'

Sharing the statement of Congress' General Secretary, BJP's spokesperson wrote on the microblogging site,"Bharat Jodo ke bahane Parliament Bunk karo !!! Party interest above People’s interest for Parivar."

The Winter Session of the Parliament will begin on December 7 and will end on December 29. During the session, the Central government will be introducing 16 new Bills, including the one which seeks to increase accountability and reform the electoral process in multi-state cooperative societies. The National Dental Commission Bill, which seeks to set up a National Dental Commission and repeal the Dentists Act, of 1948, is also in the tentative session agenda of the government.

The Congress, on Saturday, held its parliamentary strategy group's meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, who is the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Three issues have emerged from the Congress' side for discussions during this short session of Parliament of 17 days--the border situation, the economic situation, and the weakening of constitutional institutions.