Congress Launches Attack On Centre, Says Economy Suffering From 'BJP's Pakodanomics Virus'

In a scathing attack on the BJP-run Central government, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Monday said that the Indian economy is 'facing threat from two kinds of viruses -- one is the Coronavirus and the other is the 'BJP pakodanomics virus'.

Further, Jaiveer Shergill said that medicines may be able to contain Coronavirus, but the BJP pakodanomics virus is incurable till 2024 and will damage the Indian economy. He added that the BJP must come out of the "picnic mode" and get serious about controlling Coronavirus and the country's economic crises.

"BJP is behaving like a classic doctor who declares that there is no need to panic. BJP should come out of their picnic mode and deal with the real-time panic situations of controlling the coronavirus and economic crisis, which are truly at the panic stage. They should make efforts so that 'Incredible India' does not become 'Lockdown India," the Congress leader said.

Accusing the BJP of changing narratives over the years, he said that BJP should change its election symbol from lotus to "lock" referring to the economy being under a state of "lockdown".

"In 2014, the BJP slogan for Indian republic was '15 Lakh lelo'. In 2018, it changed to 'pakode lelo', and in 2020 BJP's new slogan for Indian industry is 'tala lelo' (get locked)," Jaiveer Shergill added.

'Thugbandhan between Yes Bank and BJP leaders'

Speaking of the Yes Bank crisis, the Congress spokesperson demanded a CBI probe into the 'thugbandhan' between Yes Bank and BJP leaders, questioning the reasons behind an increase in loan disbursement between 2016-2020.

"CBI and ED must investigate the 'thugbandhan' between Yes Bank and BJP leaders. They should investigate the reasons why between 2016-2020, the loan disbursement increased from Rs. 98,000 crore to Rs. 200,000 crore. It should also be investigated why PM Modi attended a summit sponsored by Yes Bank on Mar 6, during the period of moratorium," Jaiveer Shergill said.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the CBI had filed an FIR on March 7 against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Mumbai's Special Court on Sunday handed over Kapoor to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 11.

Yes Bank crisis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed several restrictions, including a Rs 50,000 cap on withdrawal until April 3 this year, saying that the financial capability of Yes bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to its inability to raise capital.

Former State Bank of India Chief Financial Officer Prashant Kumar was appointed administrator of Yes Bank last week on Thursday. A day later Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the restructuring plan for Yes Bank will be implemented within 30 days.

