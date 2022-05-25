In a first reaction to the sudden resignation announcement made by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta took a jibe at the senior leader stating that he is leaving the party for getting a Rajya Sabha seat. Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Rajya Sabha MP further called it a "normal incident".

"The Congress gave him everything and now when it was his time to give back to the party, he left for the sake of gaining one Rajya Sabha seat", Tamta said, adding that Sibal should have stayed in Congress to make the party stronger.

On the other hand, hitting out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), Tamta said that RSS is targeting everyone, while some other parties in Uttar Pradesh are engaging in such activities to disturb the harmony of the state.

Kapil Sibal's resignation from Congress

Tamta's comments come after former Union Minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal made a major revelation while speaking to the media and said that he had resigned from the party days back. Sibal who was coming out after filing his Rajya Sabha nomination papers as an independent candidate with the SP's support further was bombarded with questions by the media during which he revealed that he had tendered his resignation from the Congress party on May 16.

Later upon being asked about his reasons for quitting, he said:

"I'll not say anything about Congress. I've resigned, so it's not appropriate for me to say anything about Congress. It's not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years."

Meanwhile, he was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while filing his nomination papers in Lucknow. Yadav had confirmed the development to the media.

"Kapil Sibal is going to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the Samajwadi Party. Now the first nomination has been filed, similarly, two more people are going to join the party, and very soon their nominations and names will be announced," he had said.

(Image: @PradeepTamta/Facebook/PTI)