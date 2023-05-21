Congress Says 'law Must Take Its Course' As Bureaucrats Accuse Delhi Govt Of Harassment

Congress on Sunday said that an investigation should be done and a report should be filed on the complaints filed by some officers alleging harassment by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government. Officials in the LG Office claimed that eight officers posted in the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have alleged "blatant harassment" by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "A report should be filed on this matter in the case. If they have really done this then it is wrong. The law must take its course."

He also slammed the Centre for bringing an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them.

"The BJP government is trying to apply an ordinance so that they can rule Delhi," Alvi said, adding that "Delhi is a union territory they want to give all power to the Lieutenant governor just like this they converted Jammu and Kashmir into union territory so that all powers can come under Amit Shah."

Officials in the LG office said that two complaints were received earlier this year and six were received after May 11 -- the day the Supreme Court granted control of services, except police, land and public order, to the elected government in Delhi.

Five IAS officers are among those who have complained against the AAP government. These are Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, former Services Secretary Ashish More, Special Secretaries Kinny Singh and Y V V J Rajasekhar, and Power Secretary Shurbir Singh, according to the LG Office officials.

Anti-Corruption Branch head Madhur Verma, Chief Assessor and Collector in MCD's House Tax Department Kunal Kashyap, and Services Department Deputy Secretary Amitabh Joshi are also among the complainants.

The Delhi government has accused LG VK Saxena of indulging in "dirty politics" while calling the complaints by few officers "absolutely fake".