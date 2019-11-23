Congress Says 'not Given Chance To Form Govt', Terms Maharashtra CM Oath Ceremony 'fishy'

Slamming the Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony, Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel, on Saturday claimed that the Congress had never been given the opportunity to form the government, at the press briefing in Mumbai. He added that the governor had allowed the new government's claim without verifying NCP leader Ajit Pawar's support letter. Calling it a black day in democracy, Congress with its 44 MLAs has claimed that they will defeat the BJP at the floor test.

'Cong not given chance to form govt': Patel

"The way the CM and Deputy CM have been sworn in will be written as a black day in democracy. Since the first-day after BJP was invited to form a government, Congress had not been given the opportunity by the governor. Without verification when a politician (Ajit Pawar) had submitted the support letter to the governor, the oath ceremony immediately was done in the morning with only a few media present. This shows that something is fishy here," he said.

He added, "We (Congress-NCP) were on board on everything, but there were a few things which had to be discussed with Shiv Sena. Hence we had decided to meet with the leaders at 12:30 PM today. I am speechless as to what happened today." Rubbishing rumours of any delay from Congress, he stated, "There was no delay from our side. After being approached by Shiv Sena, we immediately held a meeting." Slamming the NCP faction which broke away, he added, "Some people from NCP have broken away and supported BJP. We will defeat BJP in the confidence vote, all three parties are together."

Pawar invokes anti-defection

Earlier in the day, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar stated that there is an anti-defection law in place, distancing the NCP from Ajit Pawar's decision. He has claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary. He added that while he is unaware of how many MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar in this defection, he confirmed that Ajit Pawar has not been expelled yet.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM, Sena rebels

Meanwhile, pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs will break away to support the BJP-led government. The governor has given BJP November 30 as the deadline to prove their majority.

Current Maharashtra numbers:

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

