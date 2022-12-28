Congress Says Sardar Patel Was 'key Player' In Article 370 After Nadda's Jibe At Nehru

Congress blamed Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee for the induction of Article 370 in the constitution, which gave a special status to the state. Jairam Ramesh of the grand old party said both leaders were also participants in the creation of Article 370, responding to BJP president J P Nadda’s comments in a speech in Tamil Nadu on December 27 that it was Rahul Gandhi’s ‘great-grandfather’ Jawaharlal Nehru who was ‘instrumental’ in the formation of the idea of Article 370.

Notably, Nadda was taking a dig at the Bharat Jodo Yatra and questioned whether it is a Jodo Yatra or a 'Bharat Todo Yatra', referring to the decision of former PM Nehru on Article 370.

My friend Mr Nadda is blissfully unaware of Article 370's history in which Sardar Patel & Shyama Prasad Mookerjee were also key players. And wasnt the DMK part of Vajpayee's government? https://t.co/Nopz05Rlrm — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 27, 2022

Congress on Article 370

Responding to BJP President’s attack on the role of Jawaharlal Nehru for the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Jairam Ramesh said, “My friend Mr Nadda is blissfully unaware of Article 370's history in which Sardar Patel & Shyama Prasad Mookerjee were also key players. And wasn't the DMK part of Vajpayee's government?,” thus also blaming Sardar Patel and BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

He further responded to the remark by Nadda about the presence of a public figure during the Bharat Jodo Yatra walking with Rahul Gandhi who supports the idea of a Tamil nation and recalled BJP’s alliance with the DMK during late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

J P Nadda earlier on December 27 during a public rally in Tamil Nadu lashed out at the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, “His great-grandfather was instrumental in bringing Article 370 which gave special provisions to J&K. It is the Modi govt that abrogated Article 370. A person who talks about the Tamil nation was seen walking shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi.”

Image: PTI