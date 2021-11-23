Congress Scoffs At Owaisi's 'Shaheen Bagh' Threat: 'Opposed Sit-in Protests In Hyderabad'

Scoffing at AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's threat to reignite a Shaheen Bagh-like protest, Telangana Congress leader Aamer Javeed on Monday, said that none of the AIMIM MLAs supported such sit-in supports in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, Javeed claimed that Owasi and his party followers had stalled organising Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Hyderabad, citing police action against citizens. He claimed that AIMIM MLAs categorically refused to help any such protestors in Hyderabad facing police action.

Congress: Owaisi opposed Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Hyderabad

None of MIM's 7 MLAs or 1 MP supported citizens' protests against CAA & NRC in #Hyderabad. There are call recordings of some MIM MLAs discouraging organisers who sought help. Forget Barabanki, MIM-TRS didn't let HYD organise a Shaheen Bagh.#UPElections2022 #Telangana — Aamer Javeed (@Aamer_Javeed) November 22, 2021

On Sunday, Owaisi mocked the Prime Minister's emotional speech while repealing the three Farm Laws asking, who did 'tapasya' - was it the PM or the protesting farmers. Addressing a rally in UP's Barabanki, Owaisi alleged that the three farm laws were repealed keeping PM Modi's re-election in 2024. Buoyed by the rollback, Owaisi also urged the PM to take back CAA, threatening to restart a Shaheen Bagh-like threat again.

On repealing CAA, he said, "I appeal to PM Modi, BJP to repeal CAA like farm laws because it is against the Constitution. If they will make NPR, NRC law, then we will take to the streets & another Shaheen Bagh will come up here".

Responding to Owaisi's threat, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that the Hyderabad MP enjoyed a 'chacha-bathija' (uncle-nephew) bond with BJP. Retorting to Owaisi's plea to Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tikait told Owaisi to talk to the govt directly rather than talking to reporters. Farmers have refused to stop protests, inspite of Farm Laws' repeal; issuing six demands to Centre.

"Owaisi & BJP share a bond of 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this (repeal CAA) on TV, he can just ask directly, said BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait. His comment comes a day after Owaisi had lashed out at PM Modi for the delay in repealing the farm laws as 700 farmers had died in the protests.

Hyderabad & CAA protests

In February 2020, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his city had passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and it had become the first city in the nation to do so. He stated that the resolution was adopted after former Mayor and AIMIM national corporator Majid Hussein had proposed it to Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who accepted it. Owaisi has maintained that he will continue to stay in India but not prove his citizenship by showing documents, opposing NRC. Owaisi held multiple anti-CAA rallies in Hyderabad and the Telangana govt passed an anti-CAA resolution.