In a bid to appease the miffed Sachin Pilot camp, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal is set to arrive in Jaipur on Saturday, report sources. Hinting at a cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Venugopal is set to hold talks with both Gehlot camp and Pilot camp to decide the portfolio distribution in a bid to assuage any revolt. Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months.

KC Venugopal to hold talks with Gehlot & Pilot camp

Pilot reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. Recently, 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and 13 Independents sought time to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to counter Pilot camp's demand for Cabinet expansion.

On Friday, sources had also reported that 74-year-old Sonia Gandhi is likely to remain the Congress interim chief till 2024. Sources further added that Congress will appoint four working presidents with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik and Ramesh Chennithala are in consideration. Sources have revealed that Rahul Gandhi will not be taking up the mantle again as Congress chief, since stepping down in 2019.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Congress later relieved Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs and Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly, cutting Pilot to size. Recently, Pilot has been spotted at public rallies with Gehlot and slammed the BJP for speculating 'another rebellion by him'.