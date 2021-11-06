Congress Seeks Bypoll Review Report From Election In-charges, State Presidents

Congress General Secretary Venugopal on Friday, November 5, has sought a report from the in-charge of all the election states and the state presidents for the party's victory as well as defeat reasons in line with the results of 3 Lok Sabha and 30 assembly bypolls. The assembly by-elections were held in four seats in West Bengal, five seats in Assam, one seat each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Telangana, two seats each in Bihar, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, and three seats each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

The party sought the report in eight points like stating the reason for holding the by-elections, candidate selection, strategy and campaign, the impact of the coalition, opposition parties influence and impact, bypolls result impact on the politics of the state and review of the election results of Congress and reason for the election result.

Congress performance in bypolls

In the recent by-polls, Congress won all the seats including one Lok Sabha and three Assembly seats in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh. In Rajasthan, Congress won both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats. While in Maharashtra, the party won one assembly seat.

In the BJP-run government in Karnataka, Congres won the Hangal Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Congress performance remained poor in states including Assam, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya, and West Bengal. The party lost badly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and could not win any seats in Assam.

In Bihar, the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contested bypolls separated. Earlier, they had fought polls in alliance. Both the seats were won by the ruling Janata Dal.

During voting in three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies that went for by-elections, A turnout of 50 per cent to 80 per cent was recorded. In the states and Union Territories that went for polls, the BJP held power in six, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with regional parties, out of the 29 Assembly seats.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI)