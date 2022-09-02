Even as indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was commissioned by PM Modi, Congress and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi politicised this historic day. To begin with, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh claimed that the PM should have recognised the role of earlier governments. He opined, "Our PM never recognises continuity in governance. INS Vikrant, commissioned today is a huge achievement but it was started 22 yrs ago - first Vajpayee Government, then Manmohan Government and then Modi Government, there is continuity".

Ramesh added, "We appreciate the Indian Navy, engineers, officers, and workers but saying that this is entirely a post-2014 achievement is wrong. It took 22 years and credit goes to all the governments". Taking a swipe at the Centre, Owaisi contended INS Vikrant's induction should give more "courage" to PM Modi so that a special session of Parliament is convened to discuss the faceoff at the Line of Actual Control.

Speaking to Republic TV on the politicization of INS Vikrant, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla opined, "This party always does politics over national security. I will tell Jairam Ramesh to take credit for not buying bulletproof jackets for 10 years for our Armed Forces. He should take credit for not developing infrastructure on the LAC as said by Antony. He should take credit for blocking Rafale. He should take credit for doubting the bravery of our soldiers in surgical strikes, Balakot strike and Galwan. He should take credit for trying to push the blame for Pulwama on India."

PM Modi hails INS Vikrant

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony earlier in the day, PM Modi dubbed INS Vikrant an important symbol for India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' goal. Recalling the 5 pledges put forth by him during his Independence Day speech, he contended that we can see a reflection of all these resolves in the journey of this aircraft carrier. On this occasion, the PM also unveiled the new Naval ensign which is inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Highlighting the features of INS Vikrant, the PM mentioned, "It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills. The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous. The steel was developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies. More than a warship, It is a floating airfield and city. The electricity produced in this can light up 5000 homes. Its flight deck is equivalent to two football grounds. The wires and cables used in Vikrant can reach from Kochi to Kashi."