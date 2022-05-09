Congress Seeks Karnataka Govt's Intervention Over Sri Ram Sene's Act Amid Loudspeaker Row

After Maharashtra, the loudspeaker row reached Karnataka as several Sri Ram Sena activists on Monday morning played Hindu Chants and prayers to counter Azaan being played on loudspeakers following SRS chief Pramod Muthalik's orders.

Congress leaders NA Harris, Nasser Hussain, and UT Khadar spoke to Republic TV exclusively to discuss the issue of using loudspeakers for the recitation of Bhajans and Azaans.

Congress MLA NA Harris spoke to Republic TV and said, "They are trying to do something which should not happen. Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that unconstitutional happening would not be allowed. Earlier, Supreme Court ordered the use of loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels for Azaan. Everyone has agreed to that decision."

"New devices will be fixed at every religious place. These people are trying to create a law and order issue. All mosques in the region have agreed to the order of the SC. This rule is for everyone, whether it is a mosque, temple, or church. These people are making an issue over this topic," NA Harris added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka MP and Congress leader Nasir Hussain spoke to Republic TV and said, "The issue over Azaan has come up recently. Some groups of the society want to protest outside mosques. The government should follow policies according to the order issued by the Supreme Court. The judgment should be implemented for everyone. The government should look after the law and order situation in the state."

Congress MLA UT Khader also spoke to Republic TV exclusively on the issue surrounding Azaan being played on loudspeakers in Karnataka.

He said, “Everyone needs a peaceful and cordial society. It is the duty of the government to maintain peace and harmony in the state. If anyone tries to misguide society, severe action should be taken. Miscreants are trying to damage the peace and harmony of the state. They have threatened the government and as a result, the government is not able to take wise actions.”

Campaign against ‘Azaan’ in Karnataka

Earlier in April, Hindu organisations in Karnataka had announced that they would carry out door-to-door campaigns against 'Azaan' being played on loudspeakers across the state.

The campaign that was to kick start from Shivanahalli Circle in Rajajinagar locality of Bengaluru, was called by Sri Rama Sena. As per the plan, the Hindu activists were to reach out to every household to create awareness among people about how Mosques are using loudspeakers for 'Azaan', violating court guidelines and how they should raise their voices against it.