Congress Sees 7th Resignation From J&K In A Day, Ghulam Nabi Azad To Hold Key Meeting

In back-to-back blows, the resignation trend continues in Congress with former Jammu and Kashmir Member Legislative Council Naresh Gupta stepping down from party membership on Friday, August 26, following in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad. This is the seventh resignation from the Jammu and Kashmir Congress today. The former MLC stated that in the coming days more leaders will quit the party. Earlier, a total of six-- five top J&K leaders including a former cabinet minister quit the party in support of Azad.

As per sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad will speak to more leaders from Congress later this evening. This will constitute top leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Tara Chand. Many leaders from National Conference, PDP, and Apni Party are also in touch with Azad and might switch sides soon.

Six Congress leaders resign After Azad's Exit

Five top J&K leaders GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram along with former Cabinet Minister and Congress leader RS Chib resigned from the primary membership of Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad". The resignation letter, with the signatures of all the five leaders, stated, "We the following legislators also Ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K hereby resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of the party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad".

"We the five ex-MLAs are resigning from the Congress party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Now, only the JKPC president will be left alone," said J&K Congress leader GM Saroori.

RS Chib tweeted and expressed his disappointment in the party's leadership. He said, "Keeping in view the betterment of my state I feel that the Congress party has failed to contribute in the absence of a leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad who could guide the people of the state for the betterment, hence I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress."

‘Rahul Demolished Party’: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s in his 5 Page Resignation

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today quit the party and launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi blaming the leader's "childish behaviour", and "immaturity" as the reasons behind the failure of the party. He added that all the experienced senior leaders were sidelined and important decisions were being taken by "inexperienced sycophants" or "Rahul's Security guards". He also highlighted the electoral downslide of Congress. Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party.

"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics & particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as VP by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All the senior and experienced leaders were sidelined as a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party".

"One of the most glaring examples of his (Rahul Gandhi) immaturity was the tearing up of the government ordinance in the full glare of the media. This childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the government of India and caused the significant defeat of the UPA government in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections", Azad's letter stated.

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished institutional integrity of UPA govt now got applied to INC. While you're just a nominal figure heard all the important decisions were being taken by Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards & PAs", he added.

(Image: PTI)