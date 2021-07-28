Congress, Sena Remind BJP Of Poll Promise As Centre Informs 'No Data On Black Money'

Scoffing at the Centre for not having 'any data about the black money stashed in Swiss banks in 10 years', Congress and Shiv Sena reminded the BJP on Wednesday about its promise to 'bring back 80 lakh crores of black money' to India. Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala taunted the BJP saying that the above promise was probably 'retired to the Margadarshak mandal (guiding community)'. The Finance Ministry informed Parliament that it had no official estimate of the black money stashed in Swiss Bank for last 10 years, in a written reply.

Sena-Congress scoff at Centre's 'no data on black money'

Following Congress, Shiv Sena compared the BJP's reply to the UPA govt's saying that while the words were similar, the chaos which would ensue in protest was incomparable. While govt's have shuffled, Sena lamented that the Swiss banks continued to withhold information regarding black money stashed by Indian individuals from the government. Stating promises of distributing black money stashed in foreign banks among citizens remain limited to poll campaigns, Sena suggested stopping printing notes of a higher denomination to curb corruption.

Centre: 'No data on black money'

On Tuesday, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha that there is no official estimate of the black money stashed in Swiss Banks for the last 10 years, in a written reply. Highlighting the measures taken to recover black money, he said ‘The Black Money and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015’ was enacted, SIT was formed to probe black money and foreign govt were being engaged to facilitate the exchange of information under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements. He also listed the number of cases filed by the IT dept since 2016 against tax evaders under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

As per the list, in 2016-17, only 16 were convicted of the 1208 cases filed, in 2017-18, 75 were convicted of the 1621 cases, 105 of 2235 cases convicted in 2018-19, 49 of 1410 convicted in 2019-20 and 16 of 537 in 2020-21. The Centre also stated that as of May 31, 2021, a demand of Rs 8216 crores has been raised under Black Money Act, Rs. 8,465 crores (approx.) has been brought to tax and penalty of Rs. 1294 crores has been levied in HSBC cases. Similarly, Rs. 11,010 crores (approx.) has been detected in ICIJ cases while Rs 20,078 cr were detected in Panama Papers Leaks cases and Rs. 246 crores (approx.) has been detected in Paradise Papers Leaks cases.