In a major political scoop, the Congress party is all set to expel former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar. Amid talks over the Congress disciplinary committee meeting to decide on the action to be taken against him, sources have now told Republic that the party is ready to expel Jakhar. Earlier in the day, Jakhar had taken an apparent dig on Congress leaders and said that they were punishing those with a conscience.

The Congress party, which has been dealing with major infighting in Punjab, has now decided to expel former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. This comes after the Congress disciplinary committee gave a show-cause notice to Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities and sought a reply within a week. However, Jakhar chose not to reply to the panel forcing the party to call for a meeting to decide on the action against the party leader.

The Congress disciplinary committee meeting is underway in the Congress war room with party leaders like G Paremeshwara, AK Antony, Tariq Anwar, JP Agarwal and Ambika Soni in attendance. Meanwhile, Republic has also learnt that the party leader is not happy with Jhakar as he failed to take part in the meeting also. It is pertinent to note that the disciplinary committee meeting will also discuss action against Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas for defying the party line. However, unlike Jakhar, KV Thomas had replied to the show cause notice within the time limit provided by the party.

Jakhar takes a jibe at Congress

Meanwhile, ahead of the disciplinary committee meet, Sunil Jakhar took an apparent dig at the party leadership and said those ‘who still have a conscience will be punished’. “Today, those with a conscience will be beheaded. My apologies to Javed Akhtar Saheb,” Jakhar tweeted in Hindi. The former party chief has now decided to be ousted from the party.

आज, सर कलम होंगे उनके

जिनमें अभी ज़मीर बाकी है !*



*(My apologies to Javed Akhtar Saheb) — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) April 26, 2022

Sunil Jakhar's grouse with Congress

On April 6, former Punjab Congress president Jakhar came under fire after ex-party MLA Raj Kumar Verka played a clip from the former's TV interview where he is heard questioning the leadership for reposing faith in Charanjit Singh Channi - Punjab's 1st Dalit CM. Without naming Channi, Jakhar purportedly said, "The leadership has to know where to keep everybody in place". Hence, Verka accused him of insulting Dalits and also demanded his expulsion from the party.

Following this, Jakhar was sent a show cause notice over his alleged derogatory remarks and was asked to file a reply within 7 days explaining why action should not be taken against him. However, Jakhar avoided responding to the notice, showcasing a rift between him and the party. He denied the allegation against him and opined that grassroots workers get insulted if armchair leaders sitting in Delhi are given more importance than necessary. It is noteworthy that the former state party chief has been at loggerheads with the Sonia Gandhi-led party over being ignored for the CM post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down.

