Congress Sets Up Political Affairs Committees For Madhya Pradesh, Assam

The Congress on Sunday set up its political affairs committees for Madhya Pradesh and Assam and appointed new office-bearers to the party units in the two states.

It also appointed Laxmi Burman as the new president of the Tripura Pradesh Mahila Congress, ahead of the February 16 Assembly polls in the northeastern state.

The 21-member political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year, includes state Congress chief Kamal Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, besides Govind Singh, Kanti Lal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Vivek Tankha, Nakul Nath, Jitu Patwari, Mahender Joshi and Shoba Ozha.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has also approved a proposal for the appointment of vice-presidents, general secretaries and district presidents in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress.

Abhay Dubey, Ajay Chordia, Archana Jaiswal, Shobha Ozha and Noori Khand are among the 50 new vice-presidents appointed in the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Besides, 105 new general secretaries have also been appointed.

The party has also appointed 64 district presidents across the state.

The Congress has also appointed 16 new vice-presidents and 32 general secretaries in its Assam unit, besides 51 secretaries and 15 joint secretaries.

The party has also appointed 29 new district presidents in the northeastern state.

The Congress has released the names of the political affairs committee members of its Assam unit. State party in-charge Jitendra Singh, Bhupen Kumar Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi, Pradyut Bordoloi and Nandita Das are among those who have found a place in the committee.