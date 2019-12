Amid the anti-CAA protests across India, the Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on December 26 hit out at RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat's remarks made on December 25, that the Sangh regards the 130 crore population of India as Hindu society, irrespective of their religion and culture. Slamming Bhagwat's remark, Gohil said our country is a 'secular' nation and by making such statements he is disrespecting the constitution.