Congress Shifts Blame On Centre For 'disruptions' During Monsoon Session; Demands Meeting

After facing multiple disruptions throughout the week, the first week of the Parliament's Monsoon session washed out with no major deliberations or business in the house. The government continued facing strong protests from the opposition who demanded a discussion on price rises and GST hikes thus leading to disruptions and adjournments.

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha failed to exhibit any major business in the first five days. However, now the opposition Congress has shifted the blame on the government for 'not allowing any discussion or meeting' regarding their demands in the House. Speaking on the same, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that five days have gone without any discussion and the government has not called any meeting.

"They don't want discussions and we want the House to function. This is a loss of democracy", he added.

On the other hand, Congress MP Manish Tewari while blaming the government for frequent adjournments said that the Parliament must be disrupted only in an "extreme situation". Stating that parliamentarians should seriously introspect whether disruption is at all a "legitimate tactic", he asserted that it should be used for "extreme situations" and not made a normal practice.

Further hitting out at the government, he noted that it is the responsibility of the government to run the House and termed putting the blame for frequent adjournments on Congress both "unfortunate and opportunistic".

On the contrary, the BJP while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party leader is "unproductive politically" but must not try to hamper the proceedings of the House. The statements were made by Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani while she spoke to the media.

"His political life is all about showing disrespect to the Parliamentary proceedings and practices and now he is adamant on bringing the productivity of the session", she said.

Rajya Sabha witnesses little productivity in the first week of the monsoon session

While the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday, July 18, it saw the opposition demanding discussions on issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme. Many were also seen staging protests outside the Parliament.

Due to this, the Upper House reported productivity of only 26.90% in the first week during which business was transacted for only 1 hour and 16 minutes during the first three days. The remaining allocated time went to waste due to multiple disruptions and adjournments.

Image: PTI/ANI