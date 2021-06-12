'Congress' Ship To Sink': BJP Predicts Mid-term Polls In Rajasthan Amid Political Turmoil

As the internal feud continues in the Rajasthan unit of Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday predicted that the Ashok Gehlot-led government will fall and there will be mid-term elections soon. Senior BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media, compared the Congress party to a 'ship with a hole', which has widened in the span of a year and is 'beyond repair' by the central leadership. He went on to say that it will 'sink', and will lead to mid-term elections in the state soon.

Now, Congress leaders are claiming that their phones are getting tapped: BJP

Arun Chaturvedi also took the opportunity to discuss the claims of Congress MLAs that their phones were getting tapped. "Earlier, the BJP used to say that the Congress party, to save their government, was getting the phones of the leaders of the opposition tapped, and now the leaders of the Congress party are themselves claiming that their phones are getting tapped," he said while highlighting that there is a blame game going on in the Congress party.

The statement of Arun Chaturvedi comes right after the Sachin Pilot camp claimed that the phones of many of its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were being tapped. Speaking to Republic Media Network, an MLA of the camp Ved Prakash Solanki stated that the phones of the MLAs were being tapped, and this 'constant watch' was creating a fear that they would be framed in the future by the intelligence. Disturbed by this alleged happening, he added that many were contemplating leaving the party.

Sachin Pilot wants a 'speedy solution' to the issues raised

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot is in constant touch with the high command- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and is seeking a speedy resolution to the issues. Citing the example of Punjab, where a three-member committee was formed, and the disputing sides were given a chance to speak to reach an amicable solution, he has demanded the high command to figure out a way like that for Rajasthan as well.

It is pertinent to mention that he reached Delhi on Friday, and is still there. He had traveled all the way to the national capital after Priyanka Vadra reached out to him on Wednesday urging him to meet her soon, according to sources. Priyanka Gandhi's call to Sachin Pilot occurred on the day when Jitin Prasada, a Congress leader from UP, jumped ship to BJP leaving Pilot as the last 'young gun' from the erstwhile group of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, and Jitin Prasada still with the Congress. He had failed to leave the party earlier, his rebellion crushed by Ashok Gehlot, but now with Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Gandhi has resorted to some damage control, before another eminent leader switches sides.

Sachin Pilot miffed with Congress

Pilot, the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, had expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed despite having been flagged to the three-member committee in the last 10 months. As per sources, the infighting in Congress has increased to an extent that Sachin Pilot is not comfortable in sharing a stage with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

However, despite the infighting in Congress, Sachin Pilot has rejected speculations of him being the next to join BJP. Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot slammed BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi who had reportedly claimed that Sachin Pilot spoke to her and he would soon join BJP. While speaking to ANI, Sachin Pilot said, "Rita Bahuguna Joshi has said she has spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She doesn’t have the courage to speak to me."

(Credit-PTI/Chaturvediarun1-Twitter)