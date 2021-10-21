Ahead of the Goa assembly elections next year, several Goa Congress leaders have jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Trinamool Congress has yet again welcomed leaders from the grand old party's Goa unit. On Wednesday, North Goa Congress Seva Dal Chief Ulhas Vasnkar along with few other social activists joined the TMC. Apart from them, Former General Secretary of INC Mahila Wing, Priya Rathod too joined the Trinamool Congress. This comes days after former Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizhino Faleiro joined the TMC.

Inspired by @MamataOfficial and her dedication to work for the welfare of her people, today Shri Ulhas Vasnkar along with activists Shri Umesh Baukar, Shri Ramdas Kolhe and Shri Prabhakar Bhojji joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family.



Former General Secretary of INC Mahila Wing, Priya Rathod joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family.



On the same day, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress also welcomed Shiv Sena Block President from Ponda, Vinod Borkar. Several others joined the TMC along with Borkar at an event that was held at the party's office in Panaji. According to a press release, the event was attended by West Bengal Government Minister Manas Rajan Bhunia and Goa TMC leaders Mario Pinto and Vijay Pai.

Shri Vinod Borkar along with several others joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today, in the presence of Shri Shivdas Naik and Smt. Swati Kerkar.



Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had joined the Trinamool Congress on September 29 along with a group of loyalists in Kolkata. After his induction, Faleiro vowed to fight for the people of Goa against the 'divisive and fascist forces'. In addition, he hailed West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections that were held earlier this year.

"The only leader who has opposed the BJP and destroyed their agenda is Didi. She is a fighter and we need such fighters in our country. It is the moment for everyone to join forces. With Didi's forces, we will bring a new dawn in Goa," the former Goa CM said.

Goa political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro in the party.