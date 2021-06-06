Congress' Shivakumar Says 'different Strategy' Behind CM Yediyurappa's Resignation Remarks

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar opined that there was a 'different strategy' in place behind BS Yediyurappa's remarks after the latter said that he was ready to resign from his post if BJP High Command wishes so. Shivakumar's remarks came after CM Yediyurappa, on Sunday, stated that there were several alternatives to him in BJP and that he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Claiming that there was a 'different strategy' behind CM Yediyurappa's statement on his resignation, Congress' DK Shivakumar said that the BJP had contested in the elections under the leadership of Yediyurappa and called the latter as a 'strong leader in BJP and state politics'.

Congress' Shivakumar claims 'different strategy' behind Yediyurappa's statement

The Congress leader further claimed the BJP had 'taken away his party friends' and had formed the government in Karnataka. The Congress had lost its power after Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019, with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS. The buzz around the change in BJP's leadership in Karnataka was triggered after tourism Minister Yogeeshwara and Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad allegedly went to Delhi to meet the party's top leadership to express the feeling of some legislators against Yediyurappa's style of functioning.

Yediyurappa: 'Will resign as CM if Delhi command wishes me to do so'

"I don't want to comment on anything. But until the Delhi command believes in my abilities, I will continue as CM. On the day when they ask me to resign, I will resign on that day and will start working for the development of the state," said Yediyurappa. When asked about rebellion in BJP ranks against him, he said, "I don't want to criticize anybody. I won't accept there are no alternative leaders in the party. Until the party trusts me, I will continue to be in power."

Backing Yediyurappa's continued CM term, his deputy Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said, "There is no question of him (CM Yediyurappa) stepping down. No such discussions are happening. He only made a statement that he is willing to abide by whatever decision the party takes as he is a disciplined soldier of party". Recently, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi categorically stated that there was no question of replacing Yediyurappa as the CM after two BJP MLAs - Yogeeshwara and Arvind Bellad visited Delhi to complain about the CM's style of functioning. The Central leadership refused to meet them and told them not to raise the issue again.