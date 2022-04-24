Congress' Shivakumar Slams Karnataka Govt Over PSI Scam; 'CM Should Be Held Responsible'

A day after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained the main accused in the Karnataka PSI scam, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Sunday raised multiple questions and attacked the BJP-ruled state government. On being asked about the PSI Scam, Shivakumar said, "Is congress ruling in the state? Why did the State Home Minister and Chief Minister say in the Assembly that no mistakes have happened in PSI recruitment?"

The Congress leader questioned as to why the case was handed over to the CID and claimed that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should be held responsible "for lies".

"Is Congress ruling in the state? What connection do we have with the PSI scam? Why did HM & CM say in the Assembly that no mistakes happened in PSI recruitment? He (CM) should also be held responsible for lies. Why did he give the case to CID now?" said DK Shivakumar

On Saturday, the CID detained the main accused in the Karnataka PSI scam, Rudragowda D Patil, from Maharashtra and brought him to its office late at night. The case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai assures thorough probe

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said everything related to the PSI recruitment scam will be thoroughly investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty. His statement came after Congress leader Priyank Kharge released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman.

"Arrangements were made on the lines of the UPSC recruitment test. Irregularities had been perpetrated despite the tight security and transparent system. We want to put an end to this," CM Bommai said.

The Chief Minister further assured that he has instructed the CID for a speedy and transparent investigation."Officials were instructed to conduct a thorough preliminary investigation immediately after getting the complaint about irregularities. The case was handed over to CID when differences were noticed in answer scripts. Instructions have been issued for speedy and transparent investigation without wasting the time. Heads of educational institutions in Kalaburagi have been questioned. The head of Jnanajyothi School is absconding and a search is on to nab him. The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted," said CM Bommai.

