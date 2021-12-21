Congress' Shivakumar Tears Anti-conversion Bill In Karnataka Assembly; MLAs Stage Walk Out

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar tore the controversial anti-conversion Bill in the legislative Assembly on Tuesday to demonstrate the Opposition’s protest against the new proposed law. Furthermore, a ruckus was created in the Assembly after the Bill was presented, following which the Congress MLAs staged a walkout to protest the contentious bill.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was quoted by ANI as saying, "There is full opportunity for debate in the Assembly. They [Opposition] were not present in the House when the bill was presented in the House. This is not the government's fault."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the contentious anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday after the Bill was cleared by the state cabinet on Monday. The Speaker said that he had given the government permission to propose the bill in accordance with the protocol and that it would be debated in the Assembly.

Karnataka’s Anti Conversion Bill

The proposed bill, which has been criticized by opposition parties and Christian community leaders, is claimed to include punitive measures and may require anyone who wants to change to another faith to file an application with the Deputy Commissioner two months in advance.

Also, a person who wishes to convert is likely to lose his or her original religion, as well as any facilities or benefits associated with it, such as reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits to which he or she is entitled in the religion to which he or she converts, according to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

According to sources, under the proposed "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021," Misinterpretation, force, fraud, undue influence, compulsion, allurement, or marriage are all prohibited. It is also said to seek a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of Rs 25,000.

States that have brought anti-conversion laws

So far, three states have brought laws against forced conversions. In April, Gujarat Vidhan Sabha had cleared the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' to bring stringent punishment against forced conversions through marriage. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have also brought similar laws.

(With PTI Inputs)