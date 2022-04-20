Congress' Shivakumar Tears Into BJP, Claims 'they've Made Karnataka Corruption Capital'

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar launched a fresh attack on CM Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government on Wednesday and alleged that the incumbent regime had turned the state into the ‘corruption capital of the country.’ This is the opposition’s fresh bid to mount pressure on CM Bommai, who has been surrounded by escalating corruption charges being levelled at his government.

DK Shivakumar, who is leading Congress’ campaign for 2023 assembly elections, alleged that the Bommai government had failed to bring justice to the contractor Santosh Patil. The Congress leader further, claimed that the Karnataka government is trying to protect former minister KS Eshwarappa in the related case.

'They are trying to protect Eshwarappa,' claims DK Shivakumar

In his tirade, he extended his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and General Secretary Arun Singh and claimed that the BJP high command had 'given a clean chit to Eshwarappa' even before the probe.

“I don't know what has happened to the CM. When the probe was supposed to happen, CM (Basavaraj Bommai), HM (Amit Shah), BJP chief JP Nadda and General Secy Arun Singh, all of them gave a clean chit to Eshwarappa; how will the probe happen then? They're just protecting the accused (KS Eshwarappa). They have converted this (state) into a corruption capital of this country... I don't know why Bommai is speaking on moral policing," Shivakumar said. The issue aggravated after Santosh Patil, a contractor who had previously accused former RDPR Minister Eshwarappa of corruption, allegedly died after committing suicide.

Shivakumar has been targeting the government on the issue. Earlier, he had demanded ‘an immediate time-bound judicial enquiry into the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil'.

“A businessman who had publicly alleged that BJP leaders and ministers were asking for bribes has been suspiciously found dead. Corruption is at an all-time high under BJP rule. The unease of doing business in Karnataka is such that private companies don’t want to invest in the state. This is one of the reasons why we have high unemployment. Job creators are harassed by the BJP’s corruption demands," the Karnataka Congress Chief had said.

Succumbing to the immense pressure exerted by the opposition, KS Eshwarappa tendered his resignation, which was accepted by CM Bommai on April 16. Besides, the Karnataka CM has assured an unbiased and penetrative investigation into the matter.

