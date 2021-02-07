Congress Shocker: 'Sachin Tendulkar Toeing Centre's Line To Get Son In IPL,' Accuses MP

In a shocking remark, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill has attacked Sachin Tendulkar alleging that Tendulkar is 'not worth the Bharat Ratna'. He also made a bizarre comment that 'Sachin is toeing government's line to get his son a place in an IPL Team'. After Sachin's tweet against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmer's agitation, he has been facing a backlash. Kerala Youth Congress workers on Friday smeared Sachin Tendulkar's cut out with black oil after which his fans on Twitter extended their support with hashtag #IstandwithSahin.

"Sachin Tendulkar toed the government line only to get his son a place in the IPL team. I leave it to the viewers to decide that if this man deserves Bharat Ratna or not? I think he is not worth it", Congress MP said.

On Sunday, while speaking to Republic TV, Gill further went on attacking Indian celebrities and said they are acting like government's pets. He said they are earning money from this and appealed to people to boycott their films.

"Our celebrities are acting like Govt's pets. They are earning money from this, It is condemnable. I appeal to everyone that their films should be boycotted. Akshay Kumar's IQ is not beyond asking PM if he eats mangoes. Their soul is dead".

It was the UPA government which nominated the Master Blaster's name for the highest civilian award, 'Bharat Ratna'.

Congress Leader's Bizarre Claim on Sachin's Son

Congress leader PC Sharma also made a bizarre claim that Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun had been selected in the IPL as a result of his tweet. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is amongst the 1097 players who have registered for the upcoming IPL 2021 auction, as reported by PTI. The young southpaw made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in January which made him eligible for the IPL auction that is slated to take place on February 18 in Chennai. Arjun has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

Sachin Tendulkar's poster smeared with oil

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's poster was smeared with black oil by members of Kerala's Youth Congress after he tweeted against the meddling of foreign personalities in the ongoing farmers' stir. The batting maestro has been subject to extensive criticism by several factions for calling out the propaganda by 'external forces'. Following Tendulkar, several members of the cricket fraternity had tweeted against the wading in of foreign personalities including pop-sensation Rihanna and environment activist Greta Thunberg.

Kerala: Members of Indian Youth Congress pour black oil on a cut-out of Sachin Tendulkar in Kochi, over his tweet on international personalities tweeting on #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/Vy2DYuDk15 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

