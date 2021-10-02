Congress Should Brainstorm To Resolve Ongoing Turmoil: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday, raised concerns over the Congress party’s condition amid the ongoing crises in the Punjab and Chhattisgarh units of the Congress. Hooda said that the current turmoil is not good for the party and the Congress should do a deep brainstorming session on the issues in order to solve them.

"The dissolution of the Congress party is a matter of concern. The party should do a deep brainstorming on the issues. The current situation of Congress is not good for the country," Hooda told ANI. The former Haryana Chief Minister was speaking about the ongoing turmoil in Punjab and Chhattisgarh Congress when he made the comments.

The Congress party is currently facing heat from their leaders as the turmoil keeps growing in state parties. On Friday, former IRS officer Preeta Harit resigned from the grand old party citing several reasons. Harit blamed the Congress’ top leadership for her resignation and said that there is no democracy in the party. Earlier on Thursday, former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Natwar Singh also openly criticised and held the party's high command responsible for the ongoing crisis.

Punjab Congress crisis

In the never-ending turmoil in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Singh on Tuesday resigned as the party's Punjab president only days after Charanjit Singh Channi succeded Captain Amarinder Singh as chief minister. The state party chief quit claiming that he cannot "compromise on Punjab's future."

Sources stated that Sidhu was miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet, only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, the side-lining of Sidhu by the Congress High Command in Punjab's Cabinet expansion, and giving a plum post to Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra. Sidhu had also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over their links to a 2015 sacrilege case.

Amid the growing crisis in Punjab, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely met the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath.

The Chhattisgarh crisis

Recently, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Deo Singh travelled to Delhi on a 'personal visit', reiterating that he has no plans of meeting the Congress high command. He maintained that as no election was to take place in Chhattisgarh, the situation was different. Acknowledging the 2.5-year plan for CM change, Deo said that the decision will be taken based on other considerations.

Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress saying, "Govt and party are working in synchronisation". Presently, over a dozen Congress MLAs are camping in Delhi in support of current Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel staying in office.

(Image: PTI)